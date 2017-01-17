Goldcorp +3.3% on 2016 production results, optimistic five-year guidance

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) +3.3% premarket after reporting FY 2016 gold production of 2.873M oz. and Q4 gold production of 761K oz., and expecting all-in sustaining costs for the full year to come in at the low end of original guidance of $850-$925/oz.

For 2017, GG expects to produce ~2.5M oz. of gold, in line with previous guidance, after accounting for the Los Filos sale and Marlin closure, with all-in sustaining costs seen at ~$850/oz. as it continues to realize savings fromthe $250M target in annual sustainable efficiencies.

GG says over the next five years it expects to achieve 20% growth in gold production, 20% growth in gold reserves and a 20% reduction in AISC.