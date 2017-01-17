Lancet Oncology publishes XBiotech's late-stage results for colorectal cancere candidate MABp1; shares up 20% premarket

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announces the publication of results from its pivotal phase 3 trial of the Company’s lead monoclonal antibody therapy MABp1 for the treatment for Advanced Colorectal Cancer. The results were published in The Lancet Oncology.

Prof. Tamas Hickish, lead author and Chair of the European Phase 3 Study says, “The findings indicate what we believe to be the first evidence that antibodies produced as a result of a natural human immune response can play a role in regulating disease progression in cancer. The antibody was evaluated on the basis of how it improves health status as it antagonizes the disease."

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of malignancy in the industrialized world. Disease progression is associated with significant morbidity, functional impairment and failure of multiple therapies, often with substantial toxicities.