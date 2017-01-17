Protagonist launches mid-stage study of lead product candidate in UC

Protagonist Therapeutics (Pending:PTGX) initiates a Phase 2b induction study assessing lead product candidate PTG-100 in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). The 240-subject four-arm study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of three dosages (150 mg, 300 mg, 900 mg) of PTG-100 for 12 weeks followed by a four-week observation period.

An interim futility analysis will be performed in H2. If futility criteria are not met, one or two optimal doses will be selected for continued randomization of the remaining patients.

The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving clinical remission as measured by a scale called Mayo Score compared to placebo.

PTG-100 is an oral alpha4beta7 integrin antagonist. Alpha4beta7 binds to a protein called MAdCAM-1 that resides in the GI vasculature that acts as a homing receptor for white blood cells called lymphocytes. Blocking the receptors lowers the levels of lymphocytes which lessens inflammation.