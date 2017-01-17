Morgan Stanley decreases FY 2017 Apple iPhone expectations, raises on FY 2018 iPhone revenue

Analyst Katy Huberty lowers FY 2017 iPhone revenue estimates by 3% factoring weaker demand for the back half of current cycle as purchasers anticipate new devices. Decreases shipments by 7%, increases ASP by 4% given stronger iPhone 7 Plus demand.

For December and March quarters, models 75M (from 79M) and 51M (from 55M) iPhones, respectively.

Expectations for FY 2018 iPhone revenue increase by 6% with shipment growth by 20% Y/Y. FY 2018 units projected at 253M, ASP increase at 6%.

Retains Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a top pick with Overweight rating. Price target $148 (premarket $118.67).

Previously (January 9, 2017): Apple a top pick at Morgan Stanley