Elite Pharmaceuticals reports positive topline results for a generic Oxycontin

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ELTP) reports positive topline results from a pivotal bioequivalence study of its generic version of OxyContin (extended release oxycodone hydrochloride), incorporating its ART abuse-deterrent technology.

The company plans to file a marketing application in the U.S. later this year.

ART is a multi-particulate capsule which contains the opioid in addition to naltrexone, an opioid antagonist. When taken as directed, the naltrexone passes through the body unreleased. If the multi-particulate beads are crushed or dissolved, the naltrexone is released which blocks the opioid-related effects.