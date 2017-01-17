Exxon to buy companies doubling Permian Basin resource to 6B barrels

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) agrees to acquire companies owned by the Bass family that will add more than 3.4B boe (75% liquids) and more than double its Permian Basin resource to 6B boe.

XOM says it will make an upfront payment of $5.6B worth of XOM shares and a series of additional contingent cash payments totaling up to $1B, to be paid beginning in 2020.

XOM says the acquired companies hold ~275K acres of leasehold, and production of more than 18K net boe/day (70% liquids), including ~250K acres of leasehold in the Permian Basin.