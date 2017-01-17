GM confirms $1B U.S. plant investment

General Motors (NYSE:GM) confirms that it's investing an additional $1B in U.S. planrs

The automaker invested $2.9B in U.S. plants last year.

GM says the investments cover multiple new vehicle, advanced technology and component projects. 1.5K new and retained jobs are tied to the new investments.

On a side note, GM discloses that an unnamed supplier has committed to make pickup truck parts in Michigan insteaf of Mexico.

