Tiffany -4% after weak read on Europe sales

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) saw comparable sales fall 11% in Europe on weaker than expected demand. A strong U.S. dollar lopped off seven percentage points of sales from the continent.

Comparable sales in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions were both down 4% (-3% constant currency).

Tiffany management called results "somewhat lower" than expected, but struck a confident tone on gross margin rates. Full-year operating margin is expected to fall from last year's level due to high SG&A expense growth. The tone for 2017 is decidely muted due largely to macroeconomic factors.

