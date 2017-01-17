Agenus to collaborate with NCI on combination therapy for brain cancer

Agenus (AGEN) announces a clinical trial collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to evaluate the combination of Prophage (HSPPC-96) and Merck's (MRK -1.2% ) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. The trial will be conducted by the Brain Tumor Trials Collaborative (BTTC), a consortium of top academic centers.

The study will assess the impact of PD-1 checkpoint blockade in combination with a heat-shock protein-based vaccine candidate on overall survival.

NCI and BTTC will recruit patients and conduct the trial while the companies will supply product.

Prophage is an individualized autologous vaccine candidate derived from the patient's tumor. It is designed to "educate" the immune system to recognize the tumor as foreign and elicit an anti-tumor response.