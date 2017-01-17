Stocks set for lower open after May, Trump comments

Stock futures indicate a lower open but have trimmed earlier losses, after Prime Minister May indicated the U.K. would press for a firm exit from the European Union; Dow and Nasdaq -0.3% , S&P -0.4% .

The dollar is under pressure after Pres.-elect Trump told WSJ in an interview that the U.S. dollar was “too strong” because China was keeping its own yuan weaker.

But New York Fed President William Dudley said it was unlikely that the Fed would take actions that would "snuff out" the current economic expansion anytime soon because inflation is "simply not a problem."

Major European bourses have pared their losses following May's Brexit speech and a strong rally in the British pound, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% , France's CAC -0.2% and Germany's DAX -0.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -1.4% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

In U.S. corporate earnings, Morgan Stanley -0.3% premarket despite beating top and bottom line estimates, while UnitedHealth +0.6% after reporting better than expected earnings and issuing in-line guidance.

U.S. crude oil +1.7% at $53.26/bbl, supported by the falling dollar and Saudi Arabia's assertion it will stick to OPEC's commitment to cut output.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield lower by 8 bps at 2.31%.