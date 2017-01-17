WPCS signs $1.5M new contract signings in December, increasing backlog 31.3%

WPCS International Incorporated (NASDAQ:WPCS) announced $1.5M new contracts signings in December 2016.

Since April, end of the Company's last fiscal year, backlog has increased 31.3% to $17.3M as of December 31, 2016.

Sebastian Giordano, Chief Executive Officer of WPCS, commented, "Long-standing relationships with current customers and change orders on existing projects continue to fuel steady growth in our business and were the predominant sources of December's new contract signings, including: $715,000 for wireless remediation cabling at a top medical center; and, $205,000 for running cable for a paging and security system at a major hospital.We believe that our growing backlog, the Company's highest levels since July 31, 2014, bodes well for potential future revenue as we head into the latter part of fiscal 2017."

Press Release