IHS Markit ekes out organic revenue growth in Q4

IHS Markit (INFO +1% ) saw organic revenue inch up 1% though net income dipped in its Q4 earnings.

With the merger of IHS and Markit, reported revenues rose 57% and edged expectations. Net income attributable to the company slipped 1% to $89.3M.

Revenue by transaction type: Recurring fixed, $621.3M (up 39%); Recurring variable, $107.3M (new); Non-recurring, $145.2M (up 35%).

Revenue by segment: Resources, $214M (down 1%; down 10% organically); Transportation, $235M (up 18%; up 9% organically); Consolidated Markets & Solutions, $133M (down 6%; up 1% organically); Financial Services, $292M (up 4% organically).

Free cash flow rose 27% to $114.9M.

The company guided to fiscal 2017 revenue of $3.49B-$3.56B (above consensus for $3.47B), EBITDA of $1.375B-$1.4B (higher than consensus for $1.35B) and EPS of $2.02-$2.08, vs. expectations for $2.06.

Press Release