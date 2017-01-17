Retail stocks rally after strong USD teed up by Trump

The retail sector is taking notice of a comment made by Donald Trump in his interview with The Wall Street Journal posted late on Friday.
"Our companies can’t compete with them [China] now because our currency is too strong. And it’s killing us," said POTUS-elect Trump.
A strong U.S. dollar has been a wrecking ball to the bottom line of many U.S.-based multnationals.
Notable gainers include Wal-Mart (WMT +2.5%), PriceSmart (PSMT +1.8%), Target (TGT +1.4%), Nike (NKE +1.4%), Kate Spade (KATE +0.9%), Michael Kors (KORS +0.8%), Fossil (FOSL +1.7%), Coach (COH +2%), Ralph Lauren (RL +3.5%), VF Corp (VFC +1.9%), Kohl's (KSS +3.2%).
The S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is up over 2%.