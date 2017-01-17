Retail stocks rally after strong USD teed up by Trump

The retail sector is taking notice of a comment made by Donald Trump in his interview with The Wall Street Journal posted late on Friday.

"Our companies can’t compete with them [China] now because our currency is too strong. And it’s killing us," said POTUS-elect Trump.

A strong U.S. dollar has been a wrecking ball to the bottom line of many U.S.-based multnationals.

Notable gainers include Wal-Mart (WMT +2.5% ), PriceSmart (PSMT +1.8% ), Target (TGT +1.4% ), Nike (NKE +1.4% ), Kate Spade (KATE +0.9% ), Michael Kors (KORS +0.8% ), Fossil (FOSL +1.7% ), Coach (COH +2% ), Ralph Lauren (RL +3.5% ), VF Corp (VFC +1.9% ), Kohl's (KSS +3.2% ).

ETFs: IYK, PEJ, UGE, SZK.