Facebook reportedly targeting creation of longer publisher video content

Facebook (FB -0.5% ) had been contracting various media and other parties to create live video for its platform since last year. Recode reports certain associated publisher deals aren't expected to be renewed as Facebook looks for creation of longer, more premium level content.

As live and video overall are major areas of emphasis at Facebook, shifts in content strategy are reasonably expected for experimentation as the company finds optimal balance between content development, user reception, expense and other related factors.

