ANET -8% after Customs reversal; Oppenheimer stays bullish

A decision by U.S. Customs to revoke an approval of patent workarounds for Arista Networks (ANET -8.1% ) is "disappointing," Oppenheimer says, but the firm sees it as a temporary negative.

Customs didn't give a reason for the reversal, tied to workarounds related to the 944 ITC investigation -- a move that means Arista's again unable to import products made outside the U.S. But Oppenheimer's Ittai Kidron is focused on the ITC (the "key entity" in the workaround review), set to decide on the matter later this year.

"Near term, we believe the U.S. Customs decision could moderate the likelihood of gross margin upside, as the mix of U.S.-manufactured products will likely increase," Kidron says. "We would view weakness in the stock as a buying opportunity."

Kidron has an Outperform rating and a $115 price target on ANET, implying 25% upside. He's ranked No. 3,437 out of 4,349 analysts on TipRanks.

