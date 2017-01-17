Morgan Stanley, Comerica lead banks lower despite strong earnings

Bank earnings have been running hot, but having bid the sector sharply higher for nearly all of 2016, and particularly since the election, investors are selling the news.

The latest two examples are Morgan Stanley (MS -2.2% ) and Comerica (CMA -4.2% ), both of which blew past estimates this morning.

The KRE is down 2.6% and the KBE down 2.5% .

Bank of America (BAC -2.7% ), JPMorgan (JPM -2.5% ), Citigroup (C -1.8% ), Goldman Sachs (GS -1.8% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB -2.1% ), Regions (RF -3.8% ), KeyCorp (KEY -2.8% ), PNC Financial (PNC -2.8% ), SunTrust (STI -2.6% ), Zions (ZION -3.2% ).

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, UYG, VFH, IYF, BTO, IYG, FNCL, SEF, FXO, RYF, FINU, RWW, XLFS, FINZ, JHMF, FAZZ, FNCF