Retailers jump amid potential border tax and USD reset

Other stocks moving in what could be a reaction to President-elect Donald Trump's comments on the strong U.S. dollar and trader buzz over the GOP border tax being pulled back include PVH Corp. (PVH +4.3%), Caleres (CAL +5%), G-III Apparel Group (GIII +3.9%), Wolverine World Wide (WWW +2.1%), Deckers Outdoor (DECK +1.5%), Luxottica (LUX +8.4%), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA +3.3%), Francesca's (FRAN +2.8%), Michaels Companies (MIK +6.1%), Dollar Tree (DLTR +3.7%), Dollar General (DG +2.1%), Abercrombei & Fitch (ANF +3%), Sears Holding (SHLD +4.6%), Guess (GES +3.9%), Vera Bradley (VRA +4%) and Hanesbrands (HBI +2.5%).
The broad sector rally arrives after selling pressure for the first part of 2017.
Previously: Retail stocks rally after strong USD teed up by Trump (Jan. 17)
