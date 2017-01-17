Retailers jump amid potential border tax and USD reset

Other stocks moving in what could be a reaction to President-elect Donald Trump's comments on the strong U.S. dollar and trader buzz over the GOP border tax being pulled back include PVH Corp. (PVH +4.3% ), Caleres (CAL +5% ), G-III Apparel Group (GIII +3.9% ), Wolverine World Wide (WWW +2.1% ), Deckers Outdoor (DECK +1.5% ), Luxottica (LUX +8.4% ), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA +3.3% ), Francesca's (FRAN +2.8% ), Michaels Companies (MIK +6.1% ), Dollar Tree (DLTR +3.7% ), Dollar General (DG +2.1% ), Abercrombei & Fitch (ANF +3% ), Sears Holding (SHLD +4.6% ), Guess (GES +3.9% ), Vera Bradley (VRA +4% ) and Hanesbrands (HBI +2.5% ).

The broad sector rally arrives after selling pressure for the first part of 2017.

Previously: Retail stocks rally after strong USD teed up by Trump (Jan. 17)

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, IYK, FXD, IYC, FDIS, SCC, RCD, UCC, PEZ, PMR, UGE, PSCD, SZK, CNDF, FTXD, JHMC.