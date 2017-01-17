Report: Bayer could pledge billions to U.S. investment for Monsanto deal OK

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.1% ) is promising Pres.-elect Trump that it will spend billions of dollars in R&D in the U.S. and make a significant commitment to create jobs if it receives necessary regulatory approval of its planned merger with Monsanto (MON +0.6% ), Fox Business News reports.

The commitment was made by Bayer CEO Werner Baumann and MON CEO Hugh Grant after days of negotiations with the Trump and his senior transition staff, according to the report; both CEOs met last week with Trump and pitched some of the benefits of the deal, which will need U.S. and European Union regulatory approval to proceed.