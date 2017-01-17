Italy regulator: Still probing Vivendi's Mediaset intentions

After reports that Italy's communications regulator would look unfavorably on a takeover of Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY) by Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY -2.7% ), the watchdog says it's still looking into the matter.

Vivendi has been quickly pulling together a major stake in Mediaset after the breakdown of a deal between the two companies for Vivendi to buy Mediaset's pay TV arm. In late December, Vivendi raised its ownership to 28.8%.

"The Mediaset-Vivendi investigation, opened on Dec. 21, is still ongoing ... all due checks to analyze the technical, judicial and market aspects (of the case) are being carried out," AGCOM says, adding it must complete its probe within 120 days unless extended.