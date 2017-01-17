Did he just say that? Dudley urges homeowners to tap their home equity

To hear FRBNY President Bill Dudley describe things, it's hard to believe the U.S. had any economic growth at all in the 200+ years prior to the invention of the home equity loan. He places a sizable portion of the blame for the current sluggish recovery on the horror of homeowners deciding not to borrow against their homes for a vacation, or granite counters, or that new Yukon Denali.

Turning to the outlook, he says economic conditions - particularly inflation - do not warrant an aggressive response from the Fed.

