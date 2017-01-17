Alcobra's MDX flunks late-stage study in adults with ADHD; shares plummet 54%

Alcobra (ADHD -54.2% ) is getting roughed up in early trading in response to its announcement that its second Phase 3 clinical trial, MEASURE, assessing lead product candidate Metadoxine Extended Release (MDX) in adults with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ((NASDAQ:ADHD)) failed to beat placebo.

CEO Yaron Daniely says, "We are exceedingly disappointed with these top-line results. In the coming weeks, the Company intends to review the full data set from MEASURE. Consequently, we will evaluate our options and communicate our strategic plan to investors."

MDX is a modulator of GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), an abundant neurotransmitter in the central nervous system, especially in the cerebral cortex where thinking occurs and sensations are interpreted. It is also being developed for Fragile X syndrome.

The FDA placed the MDX program under full clinical hold in October over concerns about potential neurological side effects.

Previously: Alcobra receives written notice from FDA on MDX clinical hold; more human safety data needed (Oct. 7, 2016)