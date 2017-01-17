Concert Pharma to add additional step in mid-stage study of CF candidate CTP-656; potential Phase 3 delay pressures shares, down 13%

Thinly traded Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE -12.5% ) slumps on average volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has requested an additional component to its Phase 2 study of cystic fibrosis candidate CTP-656. The parallel group study is comparing CTP-656 to placebo in addition to Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (VRTX -1.9% ) Kalydeco (ivacaftor).

In order to support dose selection for Phase 3 trials, the agency wants the Phase 2 to include a washout period during which patients receiving Kalydeco (ivacaftor) stop treatment. It notified Concert of the requirement after the trial started so it intents to further discuss the situation with the regulator. The impact on the trial's timeline is uncertain, but management is currently maintaining its year-end expectation for top-line data.

An open-label Phase 2 in Europe is set to commence next quarter in 14 CF patients stable on Kalydeco. Patients will be switched to one dose of CTP-656 for two weeks, then to a higher dose of CTP-656 for two weeks before resuming Kalydeco therapy. Top-line results for the non-inferiority study are also expected by the end of the year.

CTP-656 is a deuterium-modified version of ivacaftor that Concert says has a superior pharmacokinetic profile.