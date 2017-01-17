Gevo says EPA approves pathway for its isobutanol as advanced RFS biofuel

Gevo (GEVO +11.6% ) jumps in early trading after the EPA approves the pathway for isobutanol produced at the company's Luverne, Minn., plant to be an advanced biofuel under the Renewable Fuel Standard program.

GEVO says it is the first time the EPA has approved a pathway for an advanced biofuel that uses starch from feed corn to produce an alcohol.

Gevo’s isobutanol from feed corn starch currently generates D6 RINs, and the company says the EPA approval means that the isobutanol also could generate D5 RINs, whose credits have been more valuable in the marketplace than D6 RINs.