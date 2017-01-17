Liberty Media -3.5% as FBR sees Formula One deal priced in

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LMCA) is off 3.5% as it votes today on its takeover of Formula One -- and FBR sees the benefits already priced in, downgrading shares.

The firm's Barton Crockett has reduced his rating to Market Perform, while raising the price target to $29 from $25.

Formula One will see meaningful operating improvements, but those are "fully baked" into the stock price already, Crockett writes, and execution risk on the deal might not be fully understood.

With antitrust approvals already in hand, Liberty Media hopes to close the deal by the end of the first quarter. It plans a rename and new ticker symbols (from LMCA, LMCB and LMCK to FWONA, FWONB and FWONK).