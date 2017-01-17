Retail stocks jump as investors adjust again to Trump

The retail sector has been lit up by talk about Donald Trump's positions on the GOP border tax and his statement that the strong U.S. dollar is "killing" profit for U.S. companies.

Investors also have major announcements from General Motors (GM +0.5% ) and Wal-Mart (WMT +3.1% ) on U.S. jobs to add to the positive vibe in the sector. It could be an indication that retail execs are cleverly moving to get ahead of DJT's Twitter account.

Add it all up and retail stocks are broadly higher amid a down market day. Consumer product sellers such as Revlon (REV +6.8% ), Avon Products (AVP +7.4% ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL +1.6% ), Procter & Gamble (PG +1.4% ) and Energizer (ENR +1.2% ) are notable gainers off the border tax buzz. The S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is up 1.81% on the day, with a long list of names pulling their weight, including major names such as Nike and Ralph Lauren.

