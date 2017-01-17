Report: Verizon chief mulling big cable acquisition

More sources are stirring up talk about a big Verizon (VZ +0.4% ) move into cable, with a big purchase reportedly on CEO Lowell McAdam's mind.

The New York Post hears that McAdam was telling friends at the Consumer Electronics Show that he's angling toward a cable deal to answer moves from AT&T (T +0.2% ) -- and that the targets would be one of cable's top two, Comcast (CMCSA -0.2% ) or Charter (CHTR +1% ). "Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) is too small," a source told the Post.

"They need it for 5G," says another, looking to wireless firms' ambitions to provide a phone/TV/data alternative to major MSOs.

McAdam is said to be obsessed with distribution, and cable may provide a better route than the FiOS network it largely sold off to Frontier Communications.