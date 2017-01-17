BP's Dudley says capex to remain below $17B in 2017 and 2018

BP (BP -0.9% ) CEO Bob Dudley signals a cautious tone in an interview with Bloomberg, saying the company will keep its capital spending below $17B in 2017 and 2018, $6B lower than in 2014.

"We are climbing very, very slowly out of a very tough period for the industry,” Dudley says. “Our focus now is to get our own engine moving again” while staying disciplined and being ready for more volatility.

Expensive projects such as deepwater exploration will be undertaken only if infrastructure is in place to serve them, and some of the most carbon-intensive projects, such as Canadian oil sands, also would not meet the bar, the CEO says.

However, Dudley says BP is now in a position to invest because it has settled most of the liabilities stemming from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill; separately, more than 100 people have been jailed for making fraudulent oil spill claims against the company.

Dudley says BP will be able to cover spending and dividends from its income at a $55/bbl average crude price this year, potentially bringing an end to two years of negative cash flow and rising debts.