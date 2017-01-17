Loup Ventures previews iPhone units, services growth, gross margin for Apple's December quarter

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster models December at 78M units (+4% Y/Y, up from prior expectation of 77M), considering supply-demand equilibrium to have been struck in the second week of December 2016, much later than 6s (late October 2015) and representing a balance Apple (AAPL +0.6% ) CEO Tim Cook had viewed possible (Q4 2016 earnings call) for iPhone 7, but one of more uncertainty for iPhone 7 Plus.

Projects 23%-25% Y/Y services segment growth for the December quarter (vs. 24% Y/Y for September 2016 quarter) and gross margin for the term of 39% (vs. guidance of 38%-38.5%).

Anticipates March-quarter guidance to indicate 56M-57M iPhone units (+9%-11% Y/Y, consensus +7% Y/Y) [Apple does not guide iPhone units, firm assesses estimate based on revenue outlook and ASP commentary on earnings call].

