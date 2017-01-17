Celsion's GEN-1 shows positive effect in early-stage ovarian cancer study; shares ahead 32%

Nano cap Celsion (CLSN +32.1% ) jumps on more than a 17x surge in volume in response to its announcement of positive interim results from a Phase 1b study, OVATION, assessing IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy GEN-1, combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy, in patients with advanced/metastatic ovarian cancer.

In the first 12 patients dosed, one experienced a complete response, eight a partial response and three had stable disease, demonstrating an objective response rate of 75% (n=9/12) and a disease control rate of 100% (n=12/12). Eleven has successful resection (surgical removal) of their tumors.

Enrollment should be completed quarter with final data expected in Q2.