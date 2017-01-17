Peabody Energy confirms current shareholders likely to be canceled

Peabody Energy (OTCPK:BTUUQ) said over the weekend that attempts to appoint an equity committee in the bankruptcy proceedings have generated inaccuracies in the media, and says it has consistently said that, as with most Chapter 11 bankruptcies, shares of current equity holders likely will be canceled.

Barron's reported this weekend that BTU shareholders will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company; former senior VP Fred Palmer says he is joining the fight against the reorganization plan, arguing that BTU should resolve its Chapter 11 case by simply reinstating all of its existing debt since coal prices have improved so much in recent months that the company can earn more than enough to pay everything it owes.

Hedge fund Mangrove Partners has said BTU shareholders should get part of any valuation above the $7.8B owed the company's creditors during a scheduled hearing this Thursday before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis.