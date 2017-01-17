RADA receives orders for avionics systems with a total value of $1.3M

RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) announces that in the H1 of January 2017 it received orders for avionics systems amounting to $1.3M.

The orders were placed by its long-term local customers for avionics systems, the Israeli Air Force and Israel Aircraft Industries, and include advanced video/data recorders and head-up display cameras.

Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, commented: “These repeat orders demonstrate the strength and stability of our avionics business, while our radar business is growing steadily in volume and as a share of our total sales. We expect to maintain the momentum of sales from our avionics products for the coming years.”

RADA's 2015 revenue was $14.9M, down from $22.5M in 2014.

RADA is +3.3% to $1.27

Source: Press Release