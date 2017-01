Lannett Company (LCI -5.4% ) slumps on increased volume on the news that noted short seller Citron Research "will expose the lawsuits that will wipe out its equity."

In its report, Citron says its near term price target is $13 - 15 (32 - 22% downside risk) but could go much lower once investors become fully aware of the price-fixing activities related to its three main products.