Boeing CEO says meeting with Trump "very productive"

Boeing (BA -0.5% ) CEO Dennis Muilenburg says he had a "very productive" meeting with Pres.-elect Trump and is encouraged by progress in talks on the Air Force One replacement fleet and on fighter jets.

Muilenburg cites progress in simplifying requirements and streamlining the certification process for Air Force One.

The two met last month, and Trump said he asked Boeing to offer its older-generation F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet as a possible alternative to Lockheed's F-35; Trump had previously threatened to cancel Boeing's Air Force One presidential aircraft sale and extracted a pledge from Boeing to keep the cost of the program below $4B.