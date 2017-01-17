Post-election optimism fading fast - Citi

The News Implied Sentiment Indicator - brought to us by Bloomberg and Citi - has reversed nearly all of the gains following Trump's victory.

The index works by measuring the number of Bloomberg News stories containing keywords "bullish" and "bearish." According to Citi, swings in the NISI occasionally presage turns in the stock market.

The team at Citi also notes prediction markets showing just a 50% probability that Trump will actually finish his four-year term (are these the same ones which gave him next-to-zero chance of winning the election?).

Nevertheless, some "Trump trades" have eased off in the new year -notably the bull moves in financial stocks and the dollar, and the bear move in gold.