Congo drops objection to $3.8B Freeport McMoRan, Lundin sales

Congo's government has dropped objections to Freeport McMoRan (FCX -0.3% ) and Lundin Mining’s $3.8B combined sales of one of the country’s biggest mines to Chinese companies, ending to an eight-month dispute.

FCX in May agreed to sell its 56% stake in the Tenke Fungurume Mining project to China Molybdenum for $2.65B, and in November Lundin said it was selling its 24% stake to a Chinese P-E firm for at least $1.14B.

State-owned miner Gecamines, which owns the other 20% of Tenke, no longer opposes the deals, Bloomberg reports, saying the parties have reached an agreement that will provide some financial compensation to Gecamines as well as the right to more consultation and control should the future owners of the asset decide to sell it.