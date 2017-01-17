Disney still has 24% upside - Goldman

There are four key catalysts, says Goldman's Drew Borst, upgrading Disney (DIS) to Buy from Neutral, and lifting the price target to $134 from $109.

1) The company's 2018 film slate "might be its best ever," with four Marvel movies, two Star Wars films, and three animated productions scheduled.

2) ESPN headwinds should abate thanks to normalization in NBA costs. Upside should come from stabilization in pay TV subscribers and/or traction from the launch of ESPN OTT service.

3) Major new park attractions are scheduled to begin opening between this year and 2019.

4) Disney is set to benefit most in its peer group from corporate tax reform. Should the corporate rate be lowered to 25%, full-year 2018 EPS could rise 9%.

Source: Benzinga