Albemarle upgraded at Baird amid growing lithium market

Albemarle (ALB +0.3% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral with a $118 price target, raised from $81, at Baird, which believes ALB should benefit from the growth of electric vehicles and storage, especially as Tesla ramps production.

Baird thinks ALB looks well positioned in a growing lithium market and should benefit from ramping production capacity, increasing lithium prices and demand growth driven, in part, by batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage.

The firm also believes ALB has upside as a potential consolidator after de-levering from the Chemetall sale.