ObsEva on deck for IPO

Geneva, Switzerland-based OpsEva SA (Pending:OBSV) is set for its IPO of 6.45M common shares at $14 - 16.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops therapeutics to treat conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Its pipeline includes Phase 3-stage OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor agonist, for the treatment of pain related to endometriosis; Phase 3-stage OBE001 (nolasiban), an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist, to improve uterine blood flow and enhance the receptivity of the endometrium to embryo implantation and Phase 1-stage OBE022, an oral PGF2alpha receptor antagonist, for the control of preterm labor.

2016 Financials (9 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 18.9 (+39.4%); Net Loss: (19.1) (-43.1%); Cash Burn: (16.6) (-41.2%).