Pan American Silver upped at TD after better than expected results, guidance

Pan American Silver (PAAS +4.7% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $23 price target, lifted from $18, at TD Securities after reporting preliminary 2016 operating results and offering a bullish three-year outlook.

TD says the results, which included stronger than expected production of 25.4M oz. of silver and record gold production of 184K oz., were “very strong” and believes PAAS likely generated generated free cash flow even after expanding capital spending at its Dolores and La Colorada projects.

PAAS also improved its three-year outlook, with production guidance of as much as 29.5M oz. of silver and 200K oz. of gold by 2019 topping its previous outlook.