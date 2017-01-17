AnaptysBio on deck for IPO

San Diego, CA-based AnaptysBio (Pending:ANAB) is set for its IPO of 4M common shares at $14 - 16.

The clinical-stage biotech develops antibody-based therapies to treat inflammation. Its pipeline includes Phase 2-stage ANB020, an antibody to IL-33, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, severe peanut allergy and eosinophilic asthma and ANB019, an antibody against IL-36R, for the treatment of pustular psoriasis. It has collaboration agreements with TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

2016 Financials (9 mo.)($M): Collaboration revenue: 13.9 (+3.1%); Operating Expenses: 13.8 (+4.0%); Net Loss: (0) (+100.0%); Cash Flow Ops: 14.6 (+251.0%).