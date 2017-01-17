Visterra on deck for IPO

Cambridge, MA-based Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) is set for its IPO of 3.85M common shares at $12 - 14.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm leverages its proprietary Hierotope platform to identify unique disease targets and designs and engineers antibody-based biologics to treat infectious and non-infectious diseases. The company says its platform enables it to develop therapies to prevent and treat infectious diseases caused by organisms that have a high degree of diversity among strains, frequent mutations and a high degree of treatment resistance.

Its lead candidate is Phase 2-stage VIS410, a monoclonal antibody to treat hospitalized patients with any strain of influenza A. The U.S. Government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) provides some of the funding for development. Product candidate #2 is VIS513, a monoclonal antibody designed to treat Dengue. A Phase 1 study should commence in H1 2018.

2016 Financials: (9 mo.)($M): Collaboration/Contract Revenues: 13.2 (+999%); Operating Expenses: 24.6 (+33.4%); Net Loss: (12.0) (+38.1%); Cash Flow Ops: (17.4) (-52.4%).