First hurt by eCommerce, some malls now boosted by it

Empty mall space is being quickly converted into makeshift distribution centers used for package pickup and drop-off of items purchased online, write Esther Fund and Jennifer Smith in the WSJ. Added to that are online sellers opening physical stores, either via short-term leases or long-term deals such as Amazon's upcoming move into NYC's Time-Warner Center.

“We don’t view [online retailing] as the enemy, we view it as another distribution channel,” says CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) CEO Stephen Lebovitz.

Consider startup Happy Returns, which accepts in-person returns from participating online retailers at six malls in California, Chicago, and Virginia. It plans to build a national network, including spots in open-air shopping centers, high-end grocery stores, and coffee shops.

Then there's the growing presence of Amazon Lockers, and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) late last year began rolling those out in 50 of its shopping centers.

While this trend could be a boost to struggling mall operators it doesn't change the fact that there are "clearly too many malls" in the country and hundreds are likely to close or become irrelevant over the coming decade, says Andy McCulloch of Green Street Advisors.