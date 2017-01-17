Netflix at all-time high into earnings

It's time to talk Netflix (NFLX) with the company due to report after the bell tomorrow.

Consensus Q4 numbers to know: Revenue 42.47B, EPS $0.13, domestic streaming additions 1.38M, global streaming additions 3.78M.

Q1 guidance expectations: Revenue $2.6B, EPS $0.18, domestic streaming additions 1.72M, global streaming additions 3.5M.

What to watch: Netflix management is likely to be asked about the impact of Amazon expanding its streaming service globally.

SA contributor L&F Capital Management notes that Netflix has a history of Q4 outperformance, while Raymond James expects a good showing after a positive read-through on global Google Trends data.

Sources: Bloomberg and CNBC.

Shares of Netflix reached an all-time high of $135.40 earlier today.