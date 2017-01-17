Lamar Advertising +1.7% as Goldman boosts it past Outfront

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is down 0.6% , and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) up 1.7% , as Goldman Sachs prefers the latter in an update on outdoor advertising.

The firm downgraded Outfront to Neutral, with a price target of $27 (vs. today's price of $26.47), and boosted Lamar to Buy with a price target raised to $80 from $67 (implying 9% upside ahead).

"While remaining bullish on the outdoor advertising space, we prefer LAMR to OUT for two reasons," writes Drew Borst. "One, LAMR has higher exposure to local advertising that should benefit from rising small business optimism. Two, 10% of OUT’s EBITDA remains at risk from the MTA contract renewal and at the current valuation, we think the risk/reward is not overly compelling."