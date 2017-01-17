Noble Energy, Clayton Williams surging following M&A news

Noble Energy (NBL +6.6% ) and Clayton Williams Energy (CWEI +38.7% ) both sport strong gains following yesterday's takeover announcement.

For NBL, the deal "resolves a key investor concern - the depth of Noble’s inventory," Citigroup's Robert Morris says, noting that NBL now holds 2B-plus barrels of resource potential in the Delaware and D-J basins, two of North America's most economic oil plays.

Mizuho's Tim Rezvan likes the deal - even at $36.5K/acre - because it puts to bed “the perceived lack of scale in the Delaware Basin that has been an overhang on NBL shares"; he also sees NBL selling other assets to help fund development in the Permian Basin and retire debt it is taking on from CWEI, with projects in the eastern Mediterranean and the Marcellus shale likely targets, along with some “non-core" acres the company is picking up from CWEI.

For CWEI, the deal marks an amazing turnaround after the company teetered near bankruptcy, with shares falling from a peak of $141 in 2014 to $6.35 in March 2016; the Williams family, who own 50.5% of the shares, will glean ~$1.35B pretax from the sale.