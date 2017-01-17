Stifel Nicolaus stays positive on Las Vegas Sands

Stifel Nicolaus backs up its bullish view on Las Vegas Sands (LVS +1.8% ).

"LVS remains our preferred way to acquire Macau exposure, as we believe the company’s significant scale advantages and diverse product offering position it to outperform the competitive set in Macau, particularly as mass market gaming trends continues to gather momentum," reads the analyst note.

The investment firm sees Las Vegas Sands churning up 2017 EPS of $2.90 (19.42 PE) and 2018 EPS of $3.06 (18.41 PE).

Source: Benzinga