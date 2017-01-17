Pound soars 3% in biggest day since 2008

There's three things at work here ... First, cable has been universally unloved since late June's Brexit vote, falling from about $1.50 to as low as $1.20 a few days ago. Second, Donald Trump over the weekend lamented a "too strong" dollar as killing American industry, and the greenback is suffering across the board this session. Third, U.K. Prime Minister this morning promised that any Brexit will have to be voted on by both houses of parliament, perhaps giving some hope to those who would seek to nullify June's referendum.

The pound is currently higher by 3% vs. the dollar and buying $1.24. It's also up nearly 2% vs. the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE).

U.K. stocks aren't amused, with the FTSE falling 1.5% today vs. just marginal declines in the rest of the West.

