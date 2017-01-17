Laredo Petroleum announces $530M 2017 capex budget

Laredo Petroleum (LPI -2.8% ) is lower after announcing a $530M capital budget for 2017, including $450M for drilling and completion activities.

LPI says it expects to operate four horizontal rigs in 2017 and anticipates drilling and completing ~70 horizontal wells with an average 95% working interest, with 85% of drilling activity to target the Upper and Middle Wolfcamp zones; the company expects the activity to generate 15%-plus Y/Y production growth.

LPI expects its fourth horizontal rig, which was delivered in mid-November, to impact overall output beginning in Q2 2017 and spark an acceleration in production in H2.