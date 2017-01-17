In Davos, AT&T's Stephenson confident about Time Warner approval

While Verizon reportedly looks at buying into cable distribution, rival AT&T (NYSE:T) is sticking up for the regulatory chances of its blockbuster deal for Time Warner (TWX +0.4% ).

In Davos, AT&T chief Randall Stephenson expressed confidence about approval: "Look, this is a classic vertical merger. And the competitive environment in telecom, and the competitive environment in media/entertainment the day after the deal closes will look exactly the same. And there are decades of precedent on these kinds of deals."

Review of the deal was begun at the Justice Dept., he says, and seems to be going according to schedule.

Stephenson reiterated that he didn't discuss the deal in a Trump Tower meetup last week, talking instead of job creation (and "no secret where that went: It started with tax reform").

"I was taken by (Trump's) inquisitiveness on AT&T, what tax reform would mean to a company like AT&T, what would it mean to our capital investment levels," he said, adding "We have become confident enough that we've begun to model, into our 2018 plans, higher economic growth and implications from tax reform."