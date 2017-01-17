Bayer, Monsanto confirm spending, jobs plans after meeting Trump

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.2% ) and Monsanto (MON +0.2% ) say they will spend at least half of their agriculture R&D budget in the U.S. over the next six years, elaborating on earlier reports following a meeting with Pres.elect Trump.

A Trump spokesperson says the companies, which are awaiting approval of their planned merger from Trump's incoming administration, pledged to keep 100% of MON’s 9K-plus U.S. jobs in the country and to create at least 3K new U.S. high tech jobs; Bayer and MON say the merger will create “several thousand” new high-tech positions in the U.S., but do not provide specific job numbers.

The companies' plans to spend ~$16B worldwide on agriculture R&D over the next six years are in-line with an annual €2.5B ($2.7B) pro-forma budget they announced at the time of their merger agreement in September.